Shock as ex-Love Island star Adam says he is in love with former flame Zara

The personal trainer also had his say on a spat with ex-partner Rosie Williams.

Former Love Island contestant Adam Collard told his partner from the show Zara McDermott that he loves her, live on TV.

During an appearance on the dating series’ spin-off show Aftersun, Collard – who made a name for himself as a lothario in recent weeks – was asked by host Caroline Flack if he loves Zara, to which he replied: “I totally do… I love Zara.”

Flack and the audience were stunned, first falling silent and then cheering.

Adam added: “The problem is, I won the show too early. I won the show too early when I met Zara. I do love her.”

He and Zara, who have missed out on the chance to win the show’s £50,000 cash prize, then said they were “100% in love” with each other.

The pair had enjoyed a romance while appearing in the dating programme together, following Adam’s previous two dalliances with Kendall Rae-Knight and Rosie Williams, but they were separated when Zara was dumped from the show a week and a half ago.

Adam then appeared to have happily coupled up with new girl Darylle Sargeant, but in the days before he was axed in Thursday’s episode, he confessed to still having feelings for Zara.

As he exited the show after nearly five weeks, the 22-year-old personal trainer said he “definitely” had plans to pursue Zara.

“Zara said something along the lines of ‘I’ll be waiting outside, I’ll be waiting with 10,000 or 20,000 kisses’,” he said.

“I do really, really want to see her, I’m excited for that.”

Earlier on Aftersun, the couple’s first meeting since they left Love Island was aired, where they had a tense chat about his actions in the villa with Darylle.

Government adviser Zara, 21, said she feels “good” about her chat with Adam, after previously feeling concerned about their relationship outside the villa.

“We had to have that conversation, there were a lot of emotions,” she said.

Adam also said that he was not smirking at ex-partner Rosie in a controversial scene from several weeks ago.

Rosie had reprimanded Adam for his behaviour towards her when he dumped her to move on with Zara, and he had been seen apparently laughing at her.

But he told Flack: “That conversation was a lot longer than what was on the episode, it was massively cut down.

“I wasn’t laughing at her being upset… The conversation was going on so long, I couldn’t get a word in edgewise, she was speaking at me and I didn’t get a chance to defend myself or explain the situation.

“I was laughing at not being able to speak.”

He added: “I could understand why people were getting upset, but I really didn’t intentionally try to upset her, and it wasn’t nice to see her upset at all.”

