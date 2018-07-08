Love Island fans forgive Josh and finally support his romance with Kaz

The couple spent a passionate night in the Hideaway together, but did not have sex.

Love Island fans have declared their love for Josh Denzel and Kazimir Crossley after having a complete change of heart about the couple.

The duo’s romance had initially been controversial, as they became an item while in secondary villa Casa Amor and when Josh was still coupled-up with Georgia Steel.

Their return to the main villa caused upset for Georgia, and fans were divided over Josh’s new romance with Kaz, and the way he had gone about coupling with her.

Josh is besotted! He likes literally everything about Kaz from her head to her toes. 👣 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/dvJdfRYu4A — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 8, 2018

During Sunday’s episode of the ITV2 dating show, though, many viewers revealed they are now backing Josh and Kaz, who spent the night in the Hideaway, a secret bedroom for couples to spend a night away from their co-stars.

Following their romantic night together, Kaz told some of the other girls: “I didn’t have sex with him, I’m not ready yet.

“It was so sexy though.”

Asked if she had “fallen” for Josh, Kaz said, grinning: “I think every day I’m getting stronger feelings.”

Viewers, including last year’s Love Island winner Amber Davies, revealed they were quite taken with the budding relationship.

Davies tweeted: “Josh and Kaz actually investing in each other. I’m kinda enjoying it.”

Josh and Kaz actually investing in each other. I’m kinda enjoying it — Amber Davies (@Amber_Davies7) July 8, 2018

One fan said: “100% don’t condone what josh has done but can’t deny him and kaz look so good together #loveisland.”

100% don’t condone what josh has done but can’t deny him and kaz look so good together #loveisland — faye (@faye_pentecost) July 8, 2018

Another wrote: “Yesss Kaz and Josh are the real thing #LoveIsland Looking back now I feel like he’s made the right decision.”

Yesss Kaz and Josh are the real thing💯💯#LoveIsland Looking back now I feel like he’s made the right decision. — Meredith Richards (@Meredith2003xx) July 8, 2018

“Josh and Kaz has turned this mofo around. You can’t deny that their sexual chemistry is off the charts. He never looked at Georgia the way he looks at Kaz. That’s a telling sign,” one fan wrote.

#lovelsland Josh and Kaz has turned this mofo around. You can't deny that their sexual chemistry is off the charts. He never looked at Georgia the way he looks at Kaz. That's a telling sign. — TJ Hall (@TJHall81) July 8, 2018

Another said they “hated them at first” but that they “actually really like Kaz and Josh” now.

I hated them at first but yanno what a actually really like Kaz and Josh ngl #LoveIsland — lookwhosback (@HeyYall1305) July 8, 2018

“I hated Josh a couple of days ago…. but I think him and Kaz are sooo good together and will definitely be in the final,” one viewer said, looking forward to the final.

I hated Josh a couple of days ago…. but I think him and Kaz are sooo good together and will definitely be in the final ❤️ #loveisland — Kirsty McDonnell (@xkmcx89) July 8, 2018

However, the opinion was not felt by all Love Island fans.

“Why is #lovesisland pushing Kaz and Josh so much?” one viewer tweeted. “It’s like they want them to be the it couple but they are sooo boring!”

Why is #lovesisland pushing Kaz and Josh so much? It’s like they want them to be the it couple but they are sooo boring! 😴 — abbie williams (@_lunaw_) July 8, 2018

Another said: “Unpopular opinion: I still can’t warm to josh and kaz #loveisland.”

Unpopular opinion: I still can’t warm to josh and kaz #loveisland — Is (@Burbxrrie) July 8, 2018

Love Island continues at 9pm on 3e and 3player

Just Eat delivers Love Island on 3e



© Press Association 2018