Rapper's fall cuts short Gorillaz set at Roskilde

8th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

The band were playing in Denmark.

Gorillaz album launch

Gorillaz – the band fronted by Damon Albarn – had their set at Danish festival Roskilde interrupted when a rapper fell from the stage.

The band were performing their breakthrough single Clint Eastwood when Del the Funky Homosapien was seen to fall.

Their performance was cut short, with Albarn telling the crowd: “Thanks for a beautiful evening.”

The festival organisers posted on Facebook, wishing Del a “speedy recovery”.

They said: “He was seen on site by a doctor and went to the hospital for further examination.

“He is conscious and talking to his team.”

