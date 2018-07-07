Love Island girls amuse viewers by forming rival society

7th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

The new group is for people not doing 'bits' in the bedroom.

Samira Mighty

Love Island fans saw the funny side as the girls created their answer to the boys’ Do Bits Society – the Dry Hump Society.

The male singletons came up with their own organisation early in the series, later adding details such as levels of membership based on what they had got up to in the bedroom.

During Saturday night’s catch up show, some of the ladies decided to establish a Dry Hump Society for the people who were not getting so much action.

Ellie Brown made the suggestion and Megan Baron Hanson and Samira Mighty agreed.

“The Dry Hump Society. Oh girls I love that,” said Samira.

The contestants all put their hands together and the new group was born.

Viewers thought the move was hilarious.

“Fancy a dry hump?” i’m acc dead samira,” one viewer posted on Twitter alongside several crying with laughter emojis.

“Laughing my head off with the dry hump society,” said another.

However, one thing some fans questioned was how Megan was in the group, after she got intimate with Eyal Booker.

“Megan has done the most bits tho?? How is she in the dhs,” asked one puzzled fan.

Love Island continues on 3e and 3player at 9pm.

Just Eat delivers Love Island on 3e

© Press Association 2018

