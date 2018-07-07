Chrissy Teigen shares hilarious breastfeeding picture

7th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

The model welcomed her son Miles in May.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Chrissy Teigen has shared a sweet snap of herself breastfeeding her new baby boy – and a doll.

The picture shows the model wrapped in a towel with one-month-old Miles Theodore snuggled in one arm and a baby doll tucked in the other, while her two-year-old daughter Luna stands nearby.

Teigen, 32, told fans on Instagram: “Luna making me feed her babydoll so I guess I have twins now.”

Luna making me feed her babydoll so I guess I have twins now

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

The star often shares glimpses of family life with her husband John Legend and their two children.

She recently shared a cute family video of Legend attempting to wind Miles Theodore while Luna climbed on top of him.

Bahahahahaha

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

The couple married in 2013 and conceived both of their children through IVF.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Lidl issue statement regarding CONTROVERSIAL special offer

Lidl issue statement regarding CONTROVERSIAL special offer
Learner driver gives HILARIOUS excuse for not displaying L plates

Learner driver gives HILARIOUS excuse for not displaying L plates
Industrial Leather

Industrial Leather

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Heatwave set to explode AGAIN with hottest day still to come

Heatwave set to explode AGAIN with hottest day still to come
These are the best styles of swimwear for your body type

These are the best styles of swimwear for your body type
Coronation Street star recovering after MAJOR heart attack

Coronation Street star recovering after MAJOR heart attack
Video: How to make the perfect gooey brownie on World Chocolate Day

Video: How to make the perfect gooey brownie on World Chocolate Day