Chrissy Teigen shares hilarious breastfeeding picture

The model welcomed her son Miles in May.

Chrissy Teigen has shared a sweet snap of herself breastfeeding her new baby boy – and a doll.

The picture shows the model wrapped in a towel with one-month-old Miles Theodore snuggled in one arm and a baby doll tucked in the other, while her two-year-old daughter Luna stands nearby.

Teigen, 32, told fans on Instagram: “Luna making me feed her babydoll so I guess I have twins now.”

The star often shares glimpses of family life with her husband John Legend and their two children.

She recently shared a cute family video of Legend attempting to wind Miles Theodore while Luna climbed on top of him.

Bahahahahaha A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jul 6, 2018 at 5:56pm PDT

The couple married in 2013 and conceived both of their children through IVF.

© Press Association 2018