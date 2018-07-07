Khloe Kardashian slams troll who criticised her baby daughter

7th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

The reality TV star said the person was a 'loser' for commenting on True.

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian has hit out at an online troll who suggested her baby was not cute.

The person posted a message on Twitter asking whether it was just them that thought two-month-old True was “not cute at all”.

But Kardashian, 34, snapped back with two tweets of her own, calling the troll a “loser” for commenting on a child’s looks.

“What self-respecting adult would even comment on a child’s appearance?” she said.

“What type of disgusting human being are you? It’s pathetic that you are this miserable in your life.”

After a fan commiserated with Kardashian about the negative comment, she went on: “She’s a loser for that.

“No respect for people like that.

“People are entitled to their own opinions and feelings but why on earth would you tweet that and if you must why would you tag me?”

The Twitter user has since deleted their post.

Kardashian welcomed True in April. The baby is her first child with professional basketball player boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 27.

© Press Association 2018

