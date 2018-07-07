Come on England! Celebrities euphoric after World Cup quarter-final win

7th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

David Beckham, Robbie Williams and Cheryl were among the stars posting delighted messages after the match.

Frank Skinner

Frank Skinner could not resist giving David Baddiel a kiss as England beat Sweden in the World Cup.

The pair, who created football anthem Three Lions along with The Lightning Seeds, apparently watched the match together and celebrated as England won 2-0, booking their slot in the semi-finals.

Baddiel tweeted a string of messages saying “It’s. Coming. Home”, and the third showed him grinning as Skinner planted a delighted kiss on his cheek.

Other stars celebrating included former footballer David Beckham, who said on Instagram: “Here We Go… Great win , Great performance ..

“Confident , professional and a team that are playing for each other , playing for the manager and playing for our country… Captain performances all the way through the team…. ComeOnEngland.”

Robbie Williams shared a photo of himself holding up a sign that said: “it’s coming home.”

“COME ON @england!!” he captioned the post.

COME ON @england!! 🦁🦁🦁

A post shared by Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) on

Pop star Cheryl said she could hear people outside celebrating the victory.

EastEnders star Ross Kemp posted a video online saying: “Everyone now should be worried about facing us.”

“Bring it on,” added the actor.

“The cheers I can hear outside coming from every direction is giving me chills !!” she said on Twitter.

Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon even commented, tweeting: “What a win!! Congrats England soccer.”

England now face either Russia or Croatia in a semi-final next week.

© Press Association 2018

