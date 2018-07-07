England fans fuming as iPlayer cuts out during crunch match

7th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

Viewers said the streaming app stopped working in the final few minutes of the game.

Sweden v England

Football fans watching England’s World Cup quarter-final on the BBC iplayer were left fuming after the service went down minutes before the end of the game.

Viewers said the streaming service cut off with around three minutes left of the match against Sweden, which England won 2-0.

One annoyed fan posted on Twitter: “#iplayer goes down with three minutes to go… #BBC I want a full refund of my licence fee and a restaurant voucher minimum as compo #fuming.”

“@BBCiPlayer just watched around 90 mins of passing thanks to iplayer cutting out for the first #ENGSWE goal then shifting forwards to live footage, then changing to a non-game football show for the second. @ITV player works fine, why is your app so hopeless?” asked another viewer.

One said: “TOTALLY thrilled to miss the last 3 minutes of the match #iplayer (and it’s still down). Tell me again why I bother paying a license fee?”

England now face either Russia or Croatia in a semi-final next week.

One person advised: “Whoever the opposition is, whatever you do, don’t watch the Semis on iplayer!”

The BBC is yet to comment.

© Press Association 2018

