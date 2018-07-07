Maisie Williams says goodbye to Game Of Thrones

The actress plays Arya Stark in the smash hit fantasy series.

Maisie Williams has said goodbye to Game Of Thrones after filming her final scenes.

The HBO fantasy drama is ending with a final season in 2019.

Hinting at what could be to come for her character Arya Stark, Williams shared a photo on social media of some blood-spattered shoes as she finished shooting.

The actress, 21, said: “Goodbye belfast. goodbye arya. goodbye game of thrones.

“what a joy i’ve had. here’s to the adventures to come.

“#lastwomanstanding #barely#immasleepforthenextfouryears#justkiddingidontsleep.”

