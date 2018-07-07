Dua Lipa celebrates one-year anniversary of breakout anthem New Rules

The singer has enjoyed massive success since the song was released.

Dua Lipa has paid tribute to her breakout number one hit and female empowerment anthem New Rules, which was released a year ago.

The singer tweeted: “New Rules honey you are one powerful bitch. We love you. Happy 1st birthday.”

Responding to a tweet from a fan that said it was “one year since she became the biggest popstar in the world”, Lipa quipped: “A whole ass year flew by!!!!”

Continuing her thread of appreciation for the hit, which topped the charts in the UK and was a top 10 hit in several countries around the world, Lipa tweeted: “‘When i’m walking on water all my dreams have come true’ a lyric in Homesick way before we shot the video for new rules.

“Totally by chance. It’s like a self fulfilling prophecy.”

In the video, which has been viewed more than one billion times on YouTube, Lipa is seen walking on water.

New Rules was the 22-year-old pop star’s first number one hit, peaking at the top of the charts after climbing from number 75, where it debuted following its release.

The song has been certified as double-platinum in the UK.

The electropop track, penned by Caroline Ailin, Emily Warren and producer Ian Kirkpatrick, is considered an anthem for women, as Lipa sings about a list of rules for getting over a former boyfriend.

Lipa has since gone on to win two Brit Awards as well as a handful of other industry prizes, and has scored another number one hit, One Kiss with Calvin Harris, in the past year.

