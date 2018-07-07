Former Love Island flames Adam and Zara reunite outside villa

Zara had to endure watching Adam kiss another girl, but will she be able to forgive him?

Former Love Island stars Adam Collard and Zara McDermott have already reunited, days after Adam left the villa.

However, fans of the show will have to wait until Sunday evening to see how the former flames get on, as their meeting will be aired during spin-off show Aftersun.

The pair had enjoyed a romance while in the ITV2 dating show together, following Adam’s previous two dalliances with Kendall Rae-Knight and Rosie Williams, but they were separated when Zara was dumped from the show a week and a half ago.

Adam then appeared to have happily coupled up with new girl Darylle Sargeant, but in the days before he was axed in Thursday’s episode, he confessed to still having feelings for Zara.

So much drama last night, but is another storm brewing? We've reunited Zara and Adam! Don't miss the EXCLUSIVE on #LoveIslandAftersun, Sunday 10pm @itv2 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZmfG7fhuVR — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 7, 2018

As he exited the show after nearly five weeks, Adam said he “definitely” has plans to pursue Zara.

“Zara said something along the lines of ‘I’ll be waiting outside, I’ll be waiting with 10,000 or 20,000 kisses’,” he said.

“I do really, really want to see her, I’m excited for that.”

Their reunion has now been confirmed in a tweet posted by the programme’s official account, along with a picture of the pair sat at a table together.

“So much drama last night, but is another storm brewing? We’ve reunited Zara and Adam! Don’t miss the EXCLUSIVE on #LoveIslandAftersun, Sunday 10pm @itv2,” the message read.

Zara said, following Adam’s exit, that he needs to make an effort if he hopes to continue their relationship as he kissed Darylle in the villa.

Zara McDermott after Love Island (Matt Crossick/PA)

She told ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Friday: “I’ve not heard from him. I think he needs to pull his finger out a little bit.

“It wasn’t easy watching him kiss someone else on TV so soon after we separated.”

She also said she “wasn’t shocked” that he moved on so quickly with Darylle, who has now been booted from the show.

“I wasn’t shocked, because in order for him to stay in he had to couple up with someone,” Zara said.

“So I wasn’t shocked that he coupled up, it’s just the fact that that Darylle is worlds apart from me and Rosie. We all look very different.”

In his exit interview, Adam – who had ditched Rosie to be with Zara, a move which caused a stir among Love Island fans – said he would not return to Love Island if he had the chance, because he just wants to see Zara.

He said: “That is my priority now. I was ready to come out, especially when I knew I had feelings for Zara.”

© Press Association 2018