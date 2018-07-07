Britney Spears shares throwback picture while wishing her father happy birthday

Spears is about to embark on a tour of the UK.

Britney Spears shared a throwback picture of her celebrating her first birthday.

The 36-year-old singer was wishing her father, Jamie, a happy 66th birthday and tweeted a childhood picture of the pair together.

In the snap, a one-year-old Spears was wearing a red dress and sitting at a table in front of a birthday cake with her father next to her.

Found this pic from my very first bday, having cake with my dad! Happy birthday daddy!! Love ya!! 🎂🎉 #fbf pic.twitter.com/GBWE7BHdBF — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) July 7, 2018

She captioned the image: “Found this pic from my very first bday, having cake with my dad! Happy birthday daddy!! Love ya!!”

Spears, from Mississippi, was one of the biggest pop stars of the late 1990s and early 2000s after her 1999 debut album, …Baby One More Time, catapulted her to fame.

The Grammy-winning artist will return to the UK next month when she launches a string of live shows as part of her Piece Of Me tour.

Britney Spears will be touring the UK next month (Yui Mok/PA)

She kicks off at Brighton Pride on August 4 before playing in cities including Manchester, Glasgow and London.

Spears ended her Las Vegas residency on December 31 last year with a live performance from the Planet Hollywood hotel and casino that was broadcast on US television.

Spears opened the show in December 2013, giving more than 250 performances and selling more than 930,000 tickets.

