Dame Barbara Windsor to host first programme since revealing Alzheimer's

The actress will voice the first of a four-part series on BBC Radio 2.

Dame Barbara Windsor will front her first project since it was revealed that she has been living with Alzheimer’s.

The former EastEnders actress and her husband, Scott Mitchell, revealed earlier this year that she was diagnosed in 2014.

The 80-year-old will host the first episode of a new BBC Radio 2 documentary Double Acts, a four-part series that will explore the histories of a few of the world’s greatest comedy double acts.

Dame Barbara will tell the story of American comedy duo Bud Abbott and Lou Costello.

She said: “I remember watching Abbott and Costello in my teens and I absolutely loved them. I’m happy to pay tribute to them as two of America’s leading funnymen.”

Radio 2 boss Lewis Carnie said: “As one of entertainment’s national treasures, I was delighted when Barbara agreed to narrate this documentary profiling one of the world’s most talented double acts.”

Her episode of the series was recorded in April, shortly before she made her Alzheimer’s diagnosis public.

Other celebrities who will present episodes in Double Acts are Christoper Biggins, who will tell the story of British female comedy act Gert and Daisy.

Theatre and film producer Bill Kenwright will present an episode about Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis, while singer and actor Michael Crawford’s episode will be about Laurel and Hardy.

The programme will be broadcast on July 25 at 9pm.

© Press Association 2018