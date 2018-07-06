Wireless festival observes minute silence for victims of street violence

It is part of an initiative that allows young people to share messages of hope for the city.

Music fans at London’s Wireless festival have observed a minute of silence in honour of people killed in street violence.

Some 50,000 revellers at the festival in Finsbury Park remembered young people who have been killed after organisers Festival Republic teamed up with mental health project Project Future, youth hub Bruce Grove Youth Space and Haringey Council for the #TimeToStop campaign.

Festivalgoers observe a minute’s silence (Matt Crossick/PA)

The initiative highlights violence among the youth of London after 70 people have been killed in the capital since January and invites young people to share their messages of hope for their city, with the chance of winning tickets to the event.

Managing director Melvin Benn said: “The violence that is threatening our city needs to be spoken about, and it’s imperative that these killings stop.

It's #TimeToStop, please join us at 18:25 today where we'll be holding a minutes silence to remember lives lost due to violence in London. 💙 pic.twitter.com/Q4ykyR2IqZ — Wireless Festival (@WirelessFest) July 6, 2018

“If any other activity had killed more than 70 young people in London this year, the reasons would be at the top of the Government’s agenda.”

Dr Fatima Bibi of Project Future added: “Serious violence is a complex and urgent issue that requires a partnership approach from young people, communities and local and national partners.”

Silence fell over the festival (Matt Crossick/PA)

The #TimeToStop competition has seen hidden envelopes placed in each borough in London and tips for tracking it down posted on the festivals’ social media accounts.

Whoever finds each envelope will be given instructions on making a short #TimeToStop video clip, explaining how they want London to change, for a chance at winning tickets to the festival.

Look out for the blue envelopes across London and follow the instructions inside to earn your free #WirelessFest 2018 tickets. #TimeToStop pic.twitter.com/psplrE2Z0P — Wireless Festival (@WirelessFest) July 2, 2018

Mark Blake of Haringey Council, said: “Haringey’s communities have been torn apart by grief this year following the needless killings of young people on our streets. It has to stop.

“That’s why I’m so proud to see young people from the borough leading the #TimeToStop campaign, which will see people showcasing their love of London and hopes for ending the violence.

“I hope many more young Londoners will get involved.”

J Cole headlined the first night of Wireless, while Stormzy will headline on Saturday.

