Love Island viewers back Laura in row with Megan

6th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

The pair locked horns over Megan's treatment of Wes Nelson.

Laura and Megan

Love Island viewers have backed Laura Anderson as she clashed with Megan Barton Hanson.

The pair butted heads after former stripper Megan learned the air hostess has said Wes Nelson deserved better than her.

It came after Wes chose to recouple with Megan even after she dropped him for newcomer Alex Miller.

Wes had previously been coupled up with Laura before ending their relationship for Megan.

In a heated conversation, Laura said: “The way I see it is anyone that goes back to an ex… I don’t think that someone who has been [messed around] by someone else should go back there.”

Megan replied: “I had a day with the boy and then another guy came in and I spent three days with him. Of course I’m going to have a better connection with the guy I spent three days with.”

Viewers praised Laura for standing her ground, with former The Only Way Is Essex star Ferne McCann tweeting: “Meg babes you don’t have a leg to stand on…..GO LAURA.”

Another viewer wrote: “I actually love Laura, she speaks facts,” while another added: “I don’t think we rate Laura enough. She keeps it real always and everyone keeps snaking her.”

Another fan said: “Finally someone calling out Megan’s behaviour. Go Laura.”

Another added: “Laura is actually talking sense.”

