Robert Plant jokes: Led Zeppelin reunion will take place in a chip shop

Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant has joked that the rock band’s much speculated reunion would only be able to happen in a chip shop.

Plant, 69, has reportedly been speaking to former bandmates Jimmy Page, 74, and John Paul Jones, 72, about how the group will mark its 50th anniversary.

When asked if they would be getting back together on stage to perform for the occasion, Plant quipped: “Only in a chip shop in Camden Town! I think that’s about as close as we will get to it!

“We are very pleased and glad with our very, very short career. If you think about it, it’s only 12 years. We get on OK, but, you know…”

Robert Plant was collecting the outstanding prize at the Silver Clef Awards 2018. (Matt Crossick/PA)

The surviving members of the group, formed in 1968, last played as Led Zeppelin at a show at London’s O2 Arena in London in December 2007.

Jason Bonham, the son of the group’s late drummer John Bonham, filled in for his father for the reunion concert.

Plant was speaking ahead of the ceremony for the 2018 Silver Cleft Awards in London where he collected the outstanding prize.

He is currently in the midst of a global tour with his current backing group The Sensational Space Shifters.

When asked if Led Zeppelin could be coerced into headlining Glastonbury music festival next year, he replied: “Nobody needs coercing, you either want to do something or you don’t; or you can or you can’t.”

