Take That's Howard Donald to front new classic car programme

Take That star Howard Donald will swap performing with his bandmates for rebuilding classic cars in a new Channel 4 series.

The pop singer will join retired racing driver Dario Franchitti for Mission Ignition, which will see amateur car enthusiasts tasked with rebuilding classic cars in a bid to win the motor.

Donald and Franchitti will each lead a team of petrolheads as they rebuild the cars, which will have been turned into giant jigsaw puzzles.

Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen of Take That (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The first team to rebuild it and start the engine will get to keep the car.

Donald, a classic car collector, left his job as a panel beater and vehicle sprayer to join Take That nearly 30 years ago.

As well as his continuing pop career with the group, he is now also an amateur racing driver, and has raced at the likes of Le Mans and Silverstone.

Howard said: “I’ve always loved classic cars, so the opportunity to be involved in Mission Ignition and see these historic cars rebuilt is fantastic.”

Howard, 50, is one of the three remaining members of Take That along with Gary Barlow and Mark Owen.

