Chris Brown arrested after performing in Florida, police say

6th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

The singer, 29, was detained by officers after a concert in West Palm Beach.

The 85th Academy Awards - 21st Annual Sir Elton John Oscar Party - Los Angeles

Chris Brown has been arrested following a concert in Florida, authorities said.

A spokesman for Palm Beach County Jail said the singer, 29, was arrested for an outstanding warrant in neighbouring Hillsborough County, but was unable to say what the warrant was for.

Brown posted a $2,000 (£1,512) bond and was released, according to the spokesman.

West palm beach FLORIDA July 5th 💪🏽🙏🏽❤️

A post shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on

He had been performing at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on Thursday when he was detained.

A representative for Brown has been contacted for comment.

On Thursday night, after Brown  was released from jail, a post appeared on his official Instagram page.

Alongside a picture of the star on stage, the caption read:  “What’s NEW????? Show tomorrow!!!”

What’s NEW🙄????? Show tomorrow!!!! ❤️

A post shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on

Brown is currently performing his Heartbreak On A Full Moon Tour.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

HSE issue URGENT public alert following MASSIVE increase in dangerous disease

HSE issue URGENT public alert following MASSIVE increase in dangerous disease
Irish childrens hospital issues URGENT warning to parents during heatwave

Irish childrens hospital issues URGENT warning to parents during heatwave
FOUR contestants to be dumped from Love Island

FOUR contestants to be dumped from Love Island

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Love Island viewers think it is time for Alex to get dumped

Love Island viewers think it is time for Alex to get dumped
Emergency services URGING public to stay away from BLAZING fire

Emergency services URGING public to stay away from BLAZING fire
Industrial Leather

Industrial Leather
Learner driver gives HILARIOUS excuse for not displaying L plates

Learner driver gives HILARIOUS excuse for not displaying L plates