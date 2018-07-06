Jay Aston back in the studio ahead of cancer operation that could end her career

6th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

Bucks Fizz star Aston, 57, has recorded the vocals for an upcoming album but her career is under threat from mouth cancer.

Arqiva Commercial Radio Awards - London

Bucks Fizz singer Jay Aston has been back in the recording studio for what could be the final time as she prepares to undergo surgery for the mouth cancer that is threatening to end her career.

The star, who won the Eurovision Song Contest in 1981, was forced to have a section of her tongue removed due to the disease and is set for another operation next week.

In an interview with the Daily Mirror, the 57-year-old revealed she has been finishing the vocals for a Christmas album from the band.

The Voice 2013
Bucks Fizz singer Jay Aston fears her career in music may be over following her mouth cancer diagnosis (BBC/PA)

She told the Mirror: “It’s been a pleasure to get back into the studio before my treatment.

“My voice has returned, not in full, but almost, so I can add vocals for our forthcoming Christmas album and another new album for 2019.

“I go into hospital next week, for two weeks. I’ve had an amazing outpouring of support and want to thank everyone for their kind wishes.”

Jay Aston cancer diagnosis
Jay Aston (right) has received support from her Bucks Fizz bandmate Cheryl Baker after being diagnosed with mouth cancer (Ian West/PA)

The band, now named The Fizz following a legal wrangle with a former member, also contains Cheryl Baker and Mike Nolan.

Both are original members of the band and the pair are set to finish the album in Aston’s absence.

Aston, who lives in Kent with her musician husband Dave Colquhoun and her 15-year-old daughter Josie, previously said she wants to stay strong for her family and her bandmates.

© Press Association 2018

