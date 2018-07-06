Khloe Kardashian 'very anxious' over return to work after birth of her daughter

6th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

Kardashian gave birth to True in April, her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian baby

Khloe Kardashian has said she is “very anxious” over her return to work following the birth of her daughter in April.

The reality TV star, 34, welcomed True Thompson earlier this year, her first child with professional basketball player boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 27.

Kardashian, who runs her own fashion label, Good American, posted a video to Snapchat telling fans she was dreading going back to work on July 6.

💕Baby True 💕

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

While cradling True, she said: “Tomorrow is my first day back to work. I’ve missed a feeding here and there with True, but I’ve never missed multiple feedings in a day so I have a ton of anxiety.

“I’ve been thinking about the sixth. Oh my God, I have to start work on the sixth and I’ve been getting just anxious about it. Today I’m very anxious. I don’t know how I’m going to leave her all day tomorrow. That’s freaking me out.”

Moms Home!! Yeezy Season 7

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

In another video, Kardashian added: “I don’t know what to do because I love our routine together.”

While pregnant, Kardashian was engulfed in scandal after allegations Thompson cheated on her surfaced.

The controversy is expected to feature in the upcoming season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which is due to air in August.

© Press Association 2018

