Ariana Grande responds to fiance Pete Davidson's Manchester Arena bombing joke

6th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

She told a fan on Twitter: "I of course didn't find it funny."

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson engagement

Ariana Grande has responded to her fiance Pete Davidson’s joke about the Manchester Arena bombing, saying: “I of course didn’t find it funny.”

During a set five months after the atrocity in which 22 innocent people were killed, Saturday Night Live comedian Davidson made a quip about how famous Grande had become, saying: “Britney Spears didn’t have a terrorist attack at her concert.”

Grande has now addressed the controversy, telling  a fan on Twitter she did not find the joke funny but saying Davidson’s intention was not “malicious”.

The fan said, “I don’t know why she is still with Pete”, adding the joke was “not funny, it’s just rude”.

Grande, 25, replied: “This has been v tough & conflicting on my heart. he uses comedy to help ppl feel better ab how f-ed up things in this world are. we all deal w trauma differently. I of course didn’t find it funny. it was months ago & his intention wasn’t/ is never malicious but it was unfortunate.”

Davidson, 24, who lost his firefighter father on 9/11, began dating Grande in May. They announced their engagement in June.

Grande has a worker bee – a symbol of Manchester’s industrial past – tattooed behind her ear in tribute to the 22 people killed when Salman Abedi detonated an explosive device after one of her concerts in the city on May 22 2017.

Speaking previously, Grande said she does not think she will ever be able to talk about the bombing without crying.

© Press Association 2018

