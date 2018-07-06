Kaley Cuoco reveals she had shoulder surgery on her honeymoon

6th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

The actress got married to Karl Cook in June.

Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2015 - London

Kaley Cuoco revealed she underwent shoulder surgery while on her honeymoon, five days after getting married.

The Big Bang Theory star, 32, posted a picture to Instagram of her lying in a hospital bed next to her smiling husband,  Karl Cook.

Cuoco, whose Instagram name is @NormanCook, captioned the image: “When your ‘honeymoon’ is shoulder surgery and your husband looks just as happy lol on the road to recovery – thank you for all the love and support!

“Knowing @mrtankcook I’m sure he will be posting tons of hilarious gems thank god my hair color is on point.”

Cook, 27, later posted a picture of his actress wife crying, writing: “Everyone has their own version of a newlywed glow….well @normancook yours is memorable.”

Cuoco and professional equestrian rider Cook have been together since 2016 and got engaged on Cuoco’s birthday in November last year.

Ok let’s party!!! #kcsquared 💋 💕

A post shared by @ normancook on

The pair tied the knot on June 30 at a horse stable near San Diego, California.

© Press Association 2018

