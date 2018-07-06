Kaley Cuoco reveals she had shoulder surgery on her honeymoon

The actress got married to Karl Cook in June.

Kaley Cuoco revealed she underwent shoulder surgery while on her honeymoon, five days after getting married.

The Big Bang Theory star, 32, posted a picture to Instagram of her lying in a hospital bed next to her smiling husband, Karl Cook.

Cuoco, whose Instagram name is @NormanCook, captioned the image: “When your ‘honeymoon’ is shoulder surgery and your husband looks just as happy lol on the road to recovery – thank you for all the love and support!

“Knowing @mrtankcook I’m sure he will be posting tons of hilarious gems thank god my hair color is on point.”

Cook, 27, later posted a picture of his actress wife crying, writing: “Everyone has their own version of a newlywed glow….well @normancook yours is memorable.”

Cuoco and professional equestrian rider Cook have been together since 2016 and got engaged on Cuoco’s birthday in November last year.

The pair tied the knot on June 30 at a horse stable near San Diego, California.

© Press Association 2018