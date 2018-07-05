Danny Dyer will 'probably cry' if he meets Love Island's Jack

5th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

The soap star's wife appeared on This Morning to talk about daughter Dani, who is currently appearing in the reality show.

Danny Dyer on The Graham Norton Show

EastEnders star Danny Dyer will “probably cry” if he gets to meet his daughter’s Love Island boyfriend, his wife has said.

Joanne Mas also said that her husband, who plays Mick Carter in the BBC One soap, would love to make a cameo appearance in the ITV2 reality series, which is currently starring his daughter, Dani.

Dani Dyer’s mother, Joanna Mas, on This Morning (REX)

Mas told ITV’s This Morning: “Danny really likes Jack but I think Danny, when he does meet Jack (Fincham), big Danny, I think he will probably cry – ‘You’ve took my child away from me’. He’s really possessive.”

Asked if her husband would appear on Love Island, she said: “Yes! He would do a cameo on that show – he’d love that.”

My first born at her first premiere couple years ago @danidyerxx #brightfuture x

A post shared by Danny Dyer (@officialdannydyer) on

During Tuesday night’s episode of Love Island it was revealed that Jack used to have a poster of the actor on his bedroom wall.

Mas said: “He (Danny) laughed. We were both laughing. Danny likes being mentioned on that show.”

Out today @hellomaguk

A post shared by Danny Dyer (@officialdannydyer) on

Dyer married Mas, his childhood sweetheart, in September 2016.

© Press Association 2018

