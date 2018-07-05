New BBC Three series to examine real-life relationships

The show will see couples meet with a team of therapists to get to the heart of their issues.

A new BBC series about real-life relationships will follow couples as they bring their sexual and emotional issues to a specially-rigged clinic.

The show, which has the working title of Couples on the Couch, aims to offer an insight into modern relationships and the pressures they face.

During the six-part BBC Three series, a team of experienced therapists will help the couples get to the heart of what is causing them problems.

The couples will reveal intimate secrets, share their fears and face up to uncomfortable truths in the hope of making a vital breakthrough.

They will also be given exercises to try at home as they work to establish if their relationship can be saved or if it is time to split up.

The channel also announced it has commissioned a make-up competition programme, with the working title Glow Up, which will look for the next big make-up star of tomorrow.

Inspired by the popularity of online videos of make-up transformations, the eight-part series will see the make-up artists live and work together as they attempt to prove their potential to industry professionals from industries including fashion and film.

The contestants will compete in challenges to test their skills under pressure and give them the chance to show off their creative vision while avoiding elimination.

The shows are the first commissions to come from the channel’s new editorial pillar after BBC Three received additional investment to expand its commissioning remit.

Damian Kavanagh, controller of BBC Three, said: ” When we announced that we were extending the focus of our commissioning on BBC Three, we wanted ideas that could bring a new dimension to the channel.

Damian Kavanagh, controller of BBC Three (Leigh Keily/BBC/PA)

“Couples on the Couch promises to be a hugely relatable series because it will tackle universal themes for young people in relationships and looks at the changing ways couples deal with different pressures.

“Whilst Glow Up taps into a hugely popular market and has a competitive element to it that will get our audience talking – we can’t wait to show them on BBC Three.”

Alison Kirkham, controller of factual commissioning, added: “BBC Three’s audience have shown us they have a voracious appetite for our challenging current affairs and documentary content.

“It is wonderful that we now also have the opportunity to deliver them entertaining factual programming – these two new commissions are the beginning of an exciting time for factual entertainment on BBC Three, and we look forward to developing many more titles.”

© Press Association 2018