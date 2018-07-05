Craig Revel Horwood to voice snake in Disney show

The series follows a teenager who finds out she has magical abilitie.

Craig Revel Horwood is to voice a snake in new animated comedy series Sadie Sparks.

The sharp-tongued Strictly Come Dancing judge will lend his voice to “snobbish and snidey” Cornelius in the show, which launches on the Disney Channel next year.

The series follows 14-year-old Sadie (Georgia Lock), who finds out she has magical abilities and becomes a wizard-in-training.

Revel Horwood said: “The role of Cornelius couldn’t be further from my own persona – I’m voicing a morally-dubious snake who arguably, can be somewhat of a bad influence to those around him, therefore I really had to get into the mindset of that character!

“Working on this brand new Disney Channel animated series has been a lot of fun and I can’t wait for the audience’s response to the colourful collection of characters.”

In the show, Sadie receives advice and guidance from a cranky rabbit named Gilbert, who will be voiced by comedian Rufus Hound.

Rufus Hound will voice Gilbert (Ian West/PA)

Hound said he “hugely enjoyed” the process of bringing Gilbert to life.

“I’m voicing a magical, mystical, wise, incredibly old, really grumpy rabbit and getting into character was a lot of fun,” he said.

Co-produced by Brown Bag Films in Dublin and Cyber Group Studios in Paris, the animated series will also star the voices of Sammy Moore as boy next door Sam and Outnumbered’s Tyger Drew-Honey, who plays wannabe wizard, Blaine.

Dominique Moore, Morwenna Banks, Laura Aikman, Dan Renton Skinner and Rufus Jones will provide ensemble support.

Fifty two episodes of Sadie Sparks will roll out on the Disney Channel from early 2019.

© Press Association 2018