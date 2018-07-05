The Greatest Showman is the biggest album of 2018 so far

5th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

The movie was derided by some critics.

Hugh Jackman stars in The Greatest Showman (PA)

The soundtrack for The Greatest Showman – a film panned by critics – has become the UK’s biggest album of 2018 so far.

The album, from the Hugh Jackman movie which defied criticism to become a hit, has spent 21 weeks at number one.

It has notched up 931,000 combined physical, digital download and streaming equivalent sales, the Official Charts Company said.

Drake has the biggest single of the year so far (Ian West/PA)
Ed Sheeran’s Divide – last year’s biggest record – is second in the list.

George Ezra’s Staying At Tamara’s, Dua Lipa’s self-titled debut and US rapper Post Malone’s Beerbongs & Bentleys complete the top five.

Drake track God’s Plan is the UK’s biggest number one single of 2018.

The Greatest Showman featured songs performed by Jackman, Michelle Williams and Zac Efron.

