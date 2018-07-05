Elton John was too busy for X Factor judging role, says David Furnish

5th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

Furnish said the music star was working on his tour.

Sir Elton John (PA)

Sir Elton John was approached about an X Factor judging role but was too busy, husband David Furnish has said.

Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field are thought to be joining the talent show, after being signed up by Simon Cowell, but full details are yet to be revealed.

Furnish told The Sun: “There was talk about the possibility of a judging role for Elton.

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field are joining The X Factor (PA)
Robbie Williams and Ayda Field are joining The X Factor (PA)

“But he does 100 shows a year and he doesn’t have time for X Factor judging roles. We’re too busy with Elton’s tour”.

Williams and Field are believed to be replacing long-serving judge Louis Walsh and pop star Nicole Scherzinger.

Sharon Osbourne will only appear as a judge during the live episodes, skipping the audition process of the ITV series, which returns in August.

© Press Association 2018

