Kim Kardashian West shares video of her wake surfing for first time

5th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

The reality TV star posted the video to her Twitter account.

MTV Movie And TV Awards 2018 - Arrivals - Los Angeles

Kim Kardashian West tried wake surfing for the first time while celebrating Independence Day.

The reality TV star, 37, posted a video of her trying the water sport to her Twitter account.

The 17-second clip begins with Kardashian West sitting in the water while holding on to a rope connected to a boat with her feet on the board.

As the boat speeds off, Kardashian West can be heard shouting and seen trying to balance herself on the waves.

She soon grows steadier on the board and starts holding on to the rope with one hand.

The wife of rapper Kanye West said: “This was way harder than it looks!”

On her Instagram story, the mother of North, five, Saint, two, and six-month-old Chicago, shared a video of the lake and described it as “just a little slice of heaven in the middle of nowhere”.

She later posted a clip of her roasting marshmallows over an open fire near the edge of the water.

