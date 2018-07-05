Robin Wright appears as president in House Of Cards season six teaser

5th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

The political drama was rocked by allegations of sexual harassment against its former star Kevin Spacey.

House of Cards - Season 3 Premiere - London

A trailer for House Of Cards season six featuring Robin Wright as president of the United States was released on Independence Day.

At the end of season five Kevin Spacey’s Frank Underwood quit the Oval Office, allowing his wife, Claire, played by Wright, to take the presidency.

But production on the latest series was suspended when allegations of sexual harassment against Spacey emerged and the Oscar-winner was later dismissed from the programme.

Now, a teaser for the sixth and final season of House Of Cards has been released, featuring Wright as President.

In the clip, she says: “Happy Independence Day… to me.”

The hashtag #MyTurn then appears on screen.

Season six will contain eight episodes and see Diane Lane, Greg Kinnear and Cody Fern join the cast.

Kevin Spacey a
Kevin Spacey is being investigated by Scotland Yard over allegations of sexual assault (Matt Crossick/PA)

They will be joined by returning stars including Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson and Constance Zimmer.

In December, Netflix’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos said season six will bring “closure” for fans.

Scotland Yard is investigating six allegations against Spacey, 58, five of sexual assault and one of assault.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Industrial Leather

Industrial Leather
HSE issue URGENT public alert following MASSIVE increase in dangerous disease

HSE issue URGENT public alert following MASSIVE increase in dangerous disease
Leah Bracknell shares heartbreaking update on her illness

Leah Bracknell shares heartbreaking update on her illness

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Heatwave set to explode AGAIN with hottest day still to come

Heatwave set to explode AGAIN with hottest day still to come
5 hacks to help EASE chafing this summer

5 hacks to help EASE chafing this summer
[WATCH] Woman left shocked to find THIS in her bag of Aldi lettuce

[WATCH] Woman left shocked to find THIS in her bag of Aldi lettuce
Irish childrens hospital issues URGENT warning to parents during heatwave

Irish childrens hospital issues URGENT warning to parents during heatwave