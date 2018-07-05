Sir Paul McCartney announces first UK live dates in three years

5th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

The singer will perform in Liverpool, Glasgow and London this December.

Paul McCartney

Sir Paul McCartney has announced his first UK live dates in three years.

The Beatles legend, 76, will perform in Liverpool, Glasgow and London in December as part of his Freshen Up tour.

He said: “There’s nothing like performing in front of your home crowd, especially when it’s been a while.

“I can’t wait to finish the year on such a high by partying in Liverpool, Glasgow and London.

“We’ve freshened up the show since our last time round and we are excited to get to play some of our new songs along side some of the favourites.”

Sir Paul revealed earlier this week he was returning to the road for the tour, which kicks off in Canada in September.

The UK shows at Liverpool’s Echo Arena on December 12, the SSE Hydro in Glasgow on December 14 and London’s O2 on December 16 are the star’s first in the UK since his Out There tour in 2015.

The Glasgow gig will be Sir Paul’s first Scottish concert in almost a decade. His last visit to Scotland was in 2010 on the Up And Coming tour.

Freshen Up will also be the musician’s first outing following the release of his new studio album Egypt Station, which is due to be unveiled on September 7.

Tickets for the shows are on sale on Monday July 16.

© Press Association 2018

