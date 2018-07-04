Proud father John Legend shares new picture of son Miles Theodore

4th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

Miles Theodore was born in May.

BBC Music Awards 2016 - London

Proud father John Legend has shared a new picture of his baby son Miles Theodore.

The snap – posted on Instagram – shows the boy, who was born in May, dressed in a white babygrow and resting on his father’s knee.

Legend, 39, captioned the image: “My little Miles.”

My little Miles

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow commented: “Oh God help me that face.”

Mile Theodore is Legend’s second child with his model wife Chrissy Teigen, following their daughter Luna, two.

Both children were conceived through IVF, a process Teigen has been open about in the past.

Park shenanigans with Lu

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

Recently, she defended a fan who asked if Miles Theodore had been conceived through IVF, as well as Luna.

Replying to the question, she said: “Yep, he was on ice a smidge longer. Science and the human body are beautiful.”

The original poster was accused of being insensitive, but Teigen commented: “I wasn’t offended by it – people are just curious and I think hearing success stories gives people hope. I’m all for talking about IVF.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Irish childrens hospital issues URGENT warning to parents during heatwave

Irish childrens hospital issues URGENT warning to parents during heatwave
HSE issue URGENT public alert following MASSIVE increase in dangerous disease

HSE issue URGENT public alert following MASSIVE increase in dangerous disease
Industrial Leather

Industrial Leather

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

DEVASTATING life or death decision for Corrie's Kevin Webster

DEVASTATING life or death decision for Corrie's Kevin Webster
Leah Bracknell shares heartbreaking update on her illness

Leah Bracknell shares heartbreaking update on her illness
Love Island DELAYED tonight due to England vs Colombia clash

Love Island DELAYED tonight due to England vs Colombia clash
Heatwave set to explode AGAIN with hottest day still to come

Heatwave set to explode AGAIN with hottest day still to come