Meme sees Drake fans share hilarious fake lyrics inspired by new album Scorpion

Meme sees Drake fans share hilarious fake lyrics inspired by new album Scorpion4th Jul 18 | Entertainment News
Drake has just released record-breaking album Scorpion, and it has already sparked new memes.
Canadian rapper Drake’s record-breaking new album Scorpion isn’t just taking over the radio, but is also inspiring hilarious memes.
The 25-song album, in which the rapper confirmed that he has a son, broke Spotify’s one-day global record for album streams on its first day of release on June 29.
Unsurprisingly, fans of the rapper are posting their favourite lyrics all over social media, however some have such a habit of “feeling” his lyrics that they’ve opened themselves up to parody.
A new meme has seen people create fake “deep” Drake lyrics using their own hilarious catchphrases and pop-culture references.
Here are 10 of the very best fake lyric memes inspired by the new album.
1. The unknown Drake song you hear in the bank.
2. One person claimed Drake was responsible for an iconic Oscar’s moment.
3. The rapper got the Rick Astley treatment.
4. Scorpion took a trip back to the 1990s…
5. This Drake and Hannah Montana mash-up proved popular.
6. Fans of Fairly Odd Parents will understand this one.
7. Of course Mr. Brightside got a mention.
8. Who knew Drake appeared on Love Island this year?
9. Scorpion and Pokemon is a match made in heaven.
10. Finally, the meme began to parody itself.
© Press Association 2018