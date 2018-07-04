Celebrity Big Brother star Courtney Act lands own show

4th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

The programme will feature celebrity guests and music.

Courtney Act

Celebrity Big Brother star Courtney Act has landed her own late night entertainment programme.

The Channel 4 programme has been dubbed the world’s first Dragazine show and will feature an array of celebrity guests, studio items and music numbers.

Drag superstar Act, the alter ego of Shane Jenek, promised the hour-long Courtney Act Show, where “everyone is welcome”, would offer viewers “a gay old time”.

She said: “This is my show and I say come on in, all you heroic misfits, those of you who are a bit chipped around the edges … I want to welcome you all.

“You bring the open minds and I’ll bring the open bar and we’ll meet in the middle for a gay old time!”

Channel 4’s commissioning editor for entertainment, Sarah Lazenby, said: “Courtney has undeniable star quality.

“As entertaining as she is emotionally intelligent, as savvy as she is sassy, Courtney was born to perform.

“We are utterly delighted she has chosen to come to the channel to host the world’s first Dragazine show.”

Act won the latest series of Celebrity Big Brother earlier this year.

© Press Association 2018

