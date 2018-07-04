J Hus thanks fans for support after being dropped from Wireless bill

4th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

The rapper also apologised for cancelled performances.

BRIT Awards 2018 Nominations Event - London

Rapper J Hus has apologised for cancelled performances after he was dropped from the Wireless Festival line-up.

It comes a day after the festival announced it would take the 22-year-old off this weekend’s bill due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

J Hus, whose real name is Momodou Jallow, also thanked his fans, friends and family for their support.

He said on Twitter: “Been seeing a lot of support from fans, artists and family. I appreciate everything, Trust me. Shoutout my team for the work behind the scenes. Also sorry for the cancelled live dates I’ve missed out on.

“Time to finish the album,” he added.

The 22-year-old was charged with knife possession last month and is due to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on July 20.

He has been replaced at the Finsbury Park event by Krept & Konan, Avelino and Chip.

Wireless Festival said in a statement on Twitter on Tuesday: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, J Hus and Fredo will no longer be performing.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Leah Bracknell shares heartbreaking update on her illness

Leah Bracknell shares heartbreaking update on her illness
Love Island DELAYED tonight due to England vs Colombia clash

Love Island DELAYED tonight due to England vs Colombia clash
Heatwave set to explode AGAIN with hottest day still to come

Heatwave set to explode AGAIN with hottest day still to come

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

An urgent EXTREME danger red warning has just been issued by officials

An urgent EXTREME danger red warning has just been issued by officials
HSE issue URGENT public alert following MASSIVE increase in dangerous disease

HSE issue URGENT public alert following MASSIVE increase in dangerous disease
These EIGHT Irish food businesses were served with CLOSURE orders last month

These EIGHT Irish food businesses were served with CLOSURE orders last month
5 hacks to help EASE chafing this summer

5 hacks to help EASE chafing this summer