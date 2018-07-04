J Hus thanks fans for support after being dropped from Wireless bill

Rapper J Hus has apologised for cancelled performances after he was dropped from the Wireless Festival line-up.

It comes a day after the festival announced it would take the 22-year-old off this weekend’s bill due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

J Hus, whose real name is Momodou Jallow, also thanked his fans, friends and family for their support.

He said on Twitter: “Been seeing a lot of support from fans, artists and family. I appreciate everything, Trust me. Shoutout my team for the work behind the scenes. Also sorry for the cancelled live dates I’ve missed out on.

Been seeing a lot of support from fans, artists and family. I appreciate everything, Trust me. Shoutout my team for the work behind the scenes. Also sorry for the cancelled live dates I’ve missed out on. Time to finish the album. 🖤🙏🏿 — J HUS (@Jhus) July 4, 2018

“Time to finish the album,” he added.

The 22-year-old was charged with knife possession last month and is due to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on July 20.

He has been replaced at the Finsbury Park event by Krept & Konan, Avelino and Chip.

Wireless Festival said in a statement on Twitter on Tuesday: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, J Hus and Fredo will no longer be performing.”

© Press Association 2018