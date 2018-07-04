Keith Lemon: I'm not really trying to break America

4th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

A mockumentary follows the star's journey as he tries to land his dream job in Hollywood.

Keith Lemon aka Leigh Francis (Ian West/PA)

Keith Lemon has denied he has tried to crack the US.

A mockumentary follows the star’s journey as he tries to land his dream job hosting a chat show in Los Angeles.

But the comedian, after surprising Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan by crashing into the Good Morning Britain studio, told the ITV show: “I’m not really trying to break America…

“I mentioned James Corden as a joke,” he said of the British star who has cracked the US with his talk show. “‘He did it so I can do it!’…

“It’s not real, it’s a comedy programme, I’m not real.”

The Celebrity Juice star, real name Leigh Francis, also added: “In real life I’m highly intelligent, not a dingbat!”

Coming In America, launching on ITV2 on Thursday, features Sharon and Jack Osbourne and Emma Bunton among its guest stars.

© Press Association 2018

