Police probe more sex assault allegations against Kevin Spacey

Police are investigating two more allegations of sexual assault against Kevin Spacey.

Scotland Yard now has six open investigations into claims that the Oscar-winning actor attacked men in the UK.

It did not identify the American as the suspect but said on Wednesday that Metropolitan Police detectives are investigating a man over two more claims, one in London and one in Gloucester.

The latest allegations are said to have taken place in Westminster in 1996 and in the Gloucestershire city in 2013.

Three other complaints of sexual assault and one of assault in London had already been made to officers.

Kevin Spacey was artistic director at The Old Vic theatre in London from 2004-2015 (Yui Mok/pA)

Spacey, who was artistic director at London’s The Old Vic theatre between 2004 and 2015, was one of the first Hollywood stars to face allegations in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

His downfall started when actor Anthony Rapp alleged he was 14 when Spacey, then 26, made a sexual advance to him in 1986.

Spacey, now 58, said he did not remember the encounter but apologised for any “inappropriate drunken behaviour”.

He was sacked by Netflix’s House Of Cards and Sir Ridley Scott erased him from his completed film All The Money In The World in re-shoots costing millions.

The Old Vic theatre found 20 people claimed they had been subjected to inappropriate behaviour from the actor.

