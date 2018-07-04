Miles Teller to play Goose's son in Top Gun sequel

4th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

The film will also see the return of Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer.

Film Top Gun Casting

Miles Teller has been cast as the son of Goose in the long-planned sequel to Top Gun.

Teller was announced as the co-star opposite Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick.

He will be playing the son of Maverick’s wingman. Goose was played by Anthony Edwards in the 1986 original.

The film, which will also returns Val Kilmer as Iceman, is scheduled to be released by Paramount Pictures in July 2019.

Directing is Joe Kosinski, who helmed Oblivion, also with Cruise.

Actors Glen Powell and Nicholas Hoult had been up for the much sought-after part, but Teller won out.

The 31-year-old actor celebrated on Twitter with the first half of a famous quote from Top Gun: “I feel the need…”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

HSE issue URGENT public alert following MASSIVE increase in dangerous disease

HSE issue URGENT public alert following MASSIVE increase in dangerous disease
Leah Bracknell shares heartbreaking update on her illness

Leah Bracknell shares heartbreaking update on her illness
Penneys is making a HUGE change to the sizing of its clothes

Penneys is making a HUGE change to the sizing of its clothes

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

An urgent EXTREME danger red warning has just been issued by officials

An urgent EXTREME danger red warning has just been issued by officials
Heatwave set to explode AGAIN with hottest day still to come

Heatwave set to explode AGAIN with hottest day still to come
Ofcom received a WHOPPING 650 complaints over THIS Love Island moment

Ofcom received a WHOPPING 650 complaints over THIS Love Island moment
The Rovers is getting a VERY unlikely new owner

The Rovers is getting a VERY unlikely new owner