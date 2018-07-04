Janet Jackson posts a tribute to her late father a day after his funeral

4th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

The singer shared a childhood picture of her sitting on her father's knee.

Why Did I Get Married Too? Premiere - London

Janet Jackson has posted a tribute to her father a day after he was laid to rest.

The singer, 52, shared a childhood picture to Instagram of her sitting on Joe Jackson’s knee, captioning the image with a blue heart.

It is the first tribute Janet has posted on her social media accounts since the patriarch of the famous Jackson entertainment family died on June 27 at the age of 89.

💜

A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on

On Monday, Jackson was buried in the same southern California cemetery as his late son Michael.

The family said their goodbyes at a private ceremony at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale.

Jackson died in Las Vegas and is survived by wife Katherine, eight children and dozens of grandchildren.

My Jay man . . #hayvenhurst

A post shared by Jackie Jackson (@jackiejackson5) on

Eldest son Jackie Jackson posted a photo of himself on Instagram on Monday afternoon in a black suit and sunglasses while dressing one of his young twin sons in a similar suit.

Michael Jackson was entombed in 2009 in the mausoleum at the opulent cemetery that is also the final resting place of Elizabeth Taylor and Walt Disney.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Industrial Leather

Industrial Leather
An urgent EXTREME danger red warning has just been issued by officials

An urgent EXTREME danger red warning has just been issued by officials
Leah Bracknell shares heartbreaking update on her illness

Leah Bracknell shares heartbreaking update on her illness

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Penneys is making a HUGE change to the sizing of its clothes

Penneys is making a HUGE change to the sizing of its clothes
Heatwave set to explode AGAIN with hottest day still to come

Heatwave set to explode AGAIN with hottest day still to come
The Rovers is getting a VERY unlikely new owner

The Rovers is getting a VERY unlikely new owner
Ofcom received a WHOPPING 650 complaints over THIS Love Island moment

Ofcom received a WHOPPING 650 complaints over THIS Love Island moment