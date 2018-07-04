Baddiel and Skinner among famous England fans celebrating victory over Colombia

Baddiel and Skinner among famous England fans celebrating victory over Colombia4th Jul 18 | Entertainment News
Ross Kemp and joined the celebrations as well.
Three Lions duo David Baddiel and Frank Skinner reunited to celebrate England’s victory over Colombia in the World Cup last-16 tie.
The comedy double act’s song with band The Lightning Seeds has become a terrace anthem for England fans following its release in 1996.
After England advanced to the quarter-final stage with a victory on penalties over the South American country, Baddiel tweeted a photo of himself and Skinner sitting on a sofa with their arms aloft.
The photo was accompanied by a caption that referenced the lyrics of Three Lions. It read: “It’s just about still coming home.”
A jubilant Ross Kemp congratulated England’s players in a video he posted of himself on social media.
Appearing shirtless, the documentary presenter and former EastEnders actor said: “You will never know what that means to me!
“That is everything! Everything! We love you boys, we love you!”
Comedian Russell Brand jokingly wrote: “I’m naked. I’m crying. I just vomited a bit of tea. England.”
Brand later appeared to reference England’s previous exits from tournaments by defeat in penalty shootouts while praising England manager Gareth Southgate.
He wrote: “Voldermort is dead! The voodoo is undone! The hex is broke! All hail Garry Potter!”
BBC Radio 2 presenter Jeremy Vine added a touch of political satire to the celebrations on Twitter.
Sharing a video of goalkeeper Jordan Pickford’s winning penalty save, Vine wrote: “If Jordan Pickford’s left hand touched Brexit, it would be sorted.”
© Press Association 2018