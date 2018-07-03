Love Island's Jack had a poster with partner's father Danny Dyer on bedroom wall

Jack's ex Ellie made the revelation over a drink with Dani.

Love Island contestant Jack Fincham used to have a poster of a film featuring his partner’s father – actor Danny Dyer – on his bedroom wall, his ex Ellie Jones has said.

Ellie made the revelation to Jack’s other half Dani during a private drink they shared outside the villa during Tuesday’s episode of the ITV2 reality series.

During their conservation, Ellie revealed that her and Jack were in an on-off relationship for two years.

Your girlfriend and your ex having cosy drinks. Every guy's worst nightmare? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ZR00QWChum — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 3, 2018

Ellie told Dani that Jack’s treatment of her during their two-year on-off relationship “wasn’t the best”, and on occasions he had stood her up after asking her out for a date.

Ellie also revealed that her friends had warned her that Jack was a “f*** boy” when they found out she had started seeing him.

Dani later confronted Jack about his past with Ellie, telling him some of what Ellie had told her was “not nice to hear. It made me worry a bit.”

Jack was angered by what Dani had found out about him from Ellie. He said he was concerned he was being made out to be a weirdo with a “shrine” to Dani’s famous dad above his bed. He claimed that the poster Ellie was referring to belonged to his brother.

Dani reassured him that she would always have his back after the pair confided in one another they loved each other.

The episode ended with Georgia Steel telling her former partner Josh Denzel that she can tell he is not happy with his new partner in an angry exchange over Monday’s recoupling.

Josh returned to the main villa from Casa Amour with new girl Kazimir Crossely, leaving Georgia single and furious after she decided to stay loyal to him.

Josh told Georgia that he was happy with Kazimir, telling her that he had more of a connection with Kazimir after four days than he did with her after three weeks.

Some viewers voiced their disappointment on social media, seeing red after the show was pushed back to a later start time when England’s World Cup match against Colombia went to extra time.

It was delayed until 22.00pm despite live coverage of the match being broadcast on the main ITV channel.

A repeat episode of American animated comedy Family Guy was shown at 21.30pm on ITV2 instead.

