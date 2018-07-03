Love Island's Jack had a poster with partner's father Danny Dyer on bedroom wall

3rd Jul 18 | Entertainment News

Jack's ex Ellie made the revelation over a drink with Dani.

Love Island 2018

Love Island contestant Jack Fincham used to have a poster of a film featuring his partner’s father – actor Danny Dyer – on his bedroom wall, his ex Ellie Jones has said.

Ellie made the revelation to Jack’s other half Dani during a private drink they shared outside the villa during Tuesday’s episode of the ITV2 reality series.

During their conservation, Ellie revealed that her and Jack were in an on-off relationship for two years.

Ellie told Dani that Jack’s treatment of her during their two-year on-off relationship “wasn’t the best”, and on occasions he had stood her up after asking her out for a date.

Ellie also revealed that her friends had warned her that Jack was a “f*** boy” when they found out she had started seeing him.

Dani later confronted Jack about his past with Ellie, telling him some of what Ellie had told her was “not nice to hear. It made me worry a bit.”

Jack was angered by what Dani had found out about him from Ellie. He said he was concerned he was being made out to be a weirdo with a “shrine” to Dani’s famous dad above his bed. He claimed that the poster Ellie was referring to belonged to his brother.

Dani reassured him that she would always have his back after the pair confided in one another they loved each other.

The episode ended with Georgia Steel telling her former partner Josh Denzel that she can tell he is not happy with his new partner in an angry exchange over Monday’s recoupling.

Josh returned to the main villa from Casa Amour with new girl Kazimir Crossely, leaving  Georgia single and furious after she decided to stay loyal to him.

Josh told Georgia that he was happy with Kazimir, telling her that he had more of a connection with Kazimir after four days than he did with her after three weeks.

Some viewers voiced their disappointment on social media, seeing red after the show was pushed back to a later start time when England’s World Cup match against Colombia went to extra time.

It was delayed until 22.00pm despite live coverage of the match being broadcast on the main ITV channel.

A repeat episode of American animated comedy Family Guy was shown at 21.30pm on ITV2 instead.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ofcom received a WHOPPING 650 complaints over THIS Love Island moment

Ofcom received a WHOPPING 650 complaints over THIS Love Island moment
The Rovers is getting a VERY unlikely new owner

The Rovers is getting a VERY unlikely new owner
Love Island DELAYED tonight due to England vs Colombia clash

Love Island DELAYED tonight due to England vs Colombia clash

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

HSE issue URGENT public alert following MASSIVE increase in dangerous disease

HSE issue URGENT public alert following MASSIVE increase in dangerous disease
Leah Bracknell shares heartbreaking update on her illness

Leah Bracknell shares heartbreaking update on her illness
Heatwave set to explode AGAIN with hottest day still to come

Heatwave set to explode AGAIN with hottest day still to come
An urgent EXTREME danger red warning has just been issued by officials

An urgent EXTREME danger red warning has just been issued by officials