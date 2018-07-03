Rapper J Hus dropped from Wireless Festival bill following knife charge

He will appear in court later this month.

Rapper J Hus has been dropped from the Wireless Festival bill after he was charged with knife possession.

The British musician, whose real name is Momodou Jallow, will no longer take to the stage this weekend due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

Fredo has also been dropped from the line-up for the three-day event in London’s Finsbury Park, the festival said.

New acts including Krept & Konan, Avelino and Chip have been added to the bill.

Jallow, 22, has been charged with possessing a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public space.

He is due to appear on July 20 at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

