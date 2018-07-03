Rapper J Hus dropped from Wireless Festival bill following knife charge

3rd Jul 18 | Entertainment News

He will appear in court later this month.

Hyundai Mercury Prize 2017

Rapper J Hus has been dropped from the Wireless Festival bill after he was charged with knife possession.

The British musician, whose real name is Momodou Jallow, will no longer take to the stage this weekend due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

Fredo has also been dropped from the line-up for the three-day event in London’s Finsbury Park, the festival said.

New acts including Krept & Konan, Avelino and Chip have been added to the bill.

A post on the festival’s Twitter account said: “We are pleased to announce that @KreptandKonan, @officialAvelino, @OfficialChip @DBlockEurope and @ambushbuzzworl are joining the #WirelessFest line up!

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, J Hus and Fredo will no longer be performing.”

Jallow, 22, has been charged with possessing a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public space.

He is due to appear on July 20 at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

The FSAI have issued a recall for porridge flakes due to MOTH infestation

The FSAI have issued a recall for porridge flakes due to MOTH infestation
[BREAKING] All 12 missing boys and their football coach are found ALIVE after 9 days

[BREAKING] All 12 missing boys and their football coach are found ALIVE after 9 days
Ofcom received a WHOPPING 650 complaints over THIS Love Island moment

Ofcom received a WHOPPING 650 complaints over THIS Love Island moment

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

An urgent EXTREME danger red warning has just been issued by officials

An urgent EXTREME danger red warning has just been issued by officials
Irish Water Issue URGENT Hose Pipe Ban

Irish Water Issue URGENT Hose Pipe Ban
Heatwave set to explode AGAIN with hottest day still to come

Heatwave set to explode AGAIN with hottest day still to come
Penneys is making a HUGE change to the sizing of its clothes

Penneys is making a HUGE change to the sizing of its clothes