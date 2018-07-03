Kim Kardashian West reveals who she turns to for parenting advice

Kim Kardashian West has revealed who she turns to for advice on motherhood.

The 37-year-old reality TV star has three children with rapper husband Kanye West – daughters North, five, and Chicago, six months, as well as a son, two-year-old Saint.

Three of her four sisters – Kourtney, Khloe, and Kylie Jenner – are also mothers, with only supermodel Kendall yet to have a child.

Speaking to E! News, Kardashian West revealed that the famous siblings help each other out with their children and said she has been going to Kylie for help.

Kylie, 20, is the youngest of the sisters and gave birth to baby Stormi on February 1.

Kardashian West said: “Kylie is up on all the new gadgets and the new baby stuff.

Three moms and a model A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 28, 2018 at 9:48pm PDT

“But Khloe and I probably have the most similar parenting style and I will usually go to one of my best friends, Larsa Pippen, because she has four kids, for mom advice.”

She also revealed she and mother-of-three Kourtney, 39, support each other, adding: “I know that if Kourtney’s out of town, then the kids will sleep at my house and we’ll plan these fun things where the kids always feel loved. We’re always helping each other out.”

