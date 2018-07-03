Beyonce and Jay-Z take a break from performing to relax with Blue Ivy

3rd Jul 18 | Entertainment News

The couple are due to perform in Germany on July 3.

2014 MTV Video Music Awards - Press Room - California

Beyonce and Jay-Z took a break from performing to relax with daughter Blue Ivy.

The pair are currently on the European leg of their On The Run II tour and are due to perform in Cologne, Germany, on July 3 after appearing in Poland on June 30.

But they managed to find time to enjoy a family moment between concerts.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Beyonce posted a series of pictures to Instagram of her, her husband and six-year-old Blue Ivy on a boat.

Another image showed her and Jay-Z sitting on some steps while the Lemonade star also shared a Boomerang video with her 115 million followers.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Beyonce, 36, and Jay-Z, 48, are also parents to one-year-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter.

Last month, the couple released a surprise joint album called Everything Is Love.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

The singer announced the nine-track collaboration with the rapper by posting a clip from a video for one of the album’s tracks, APESHIT, on social media.

The record was released under the name of The Carters in reference to the couple’s real married name.

© Press Association 2018

