Oprah Winfrey: Running for president would kill me

3rd Jul 18 | Entertainment News

The television star said a political career is not for her.

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey has said running to be president of the United States would “kill” her.

There have been calls for the US chat show star to consider a move into the political arena since her inspiring speech at the Golden Globes earlier this year.

But she told Vogue magazine she had ruled out a run for office.

Oprah Winfrey on Vogue cover
Oprah Winfrey on the Vogue cover (Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott)

Asked if she was sure that she would not run, Winfrey said: “Yes.

“In that political structure – all the non-truths, the bullshit, the crap, the nastiness, the backhanded backroom stuff that goes on – I feel like I could not exist.

“I would not be able to do it.”

Oprah Winfrey in Vogue
Oprah Winfrey in Vogue (Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott)

“It’s not a clean business. It would kill me,” added the star, 64.

Winfrey features on the cover of the magazine’s new issue.

Oprah Winfrey in Vogue
Oprah Winfrey in Vogue (Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott)

See the full feature in the August issue of British Vogue, available on digital download or on newsstands on July 6.

© Press Association 2018

