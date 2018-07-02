Cheryl denies mother was involved in Liam Payne split

2nd Jul 18 | Entertainment News

Cheryl and Liam announced on Sunday that they were going their separate ways.

Cheryl

Cheryl has responded to claims her mother was involved in her split from Liam Payne, insisting she had “absolutely nothing” to do with it.

The pair announced on Sunday that they were calling it quits after two-and-a-half years together, and it has been claimed that Cheryl’s mum Joan had something to do with the end of their relationship.

However, Cheryl has now posted a message on Twitter saying the stories were “nasty” and “false”.

The singer, 35, wrote: “I hate responding to stuff, esp at such difficult times but I cannot sit here and listen to such nasty, false articles regarding my mam. 

“I don’t know why they involve her in stories about me.

“I can assure you she has absolutely nothing to do with any of it.

“She is a soft and kind woman who doesn’t deserve to be dragged into something that has nothing whatsoever to do with her.”

The former Girls Aloud star and One Direction member Payne, 24 – who have a one-year-old son, Bear – announced their split in nearly identical social media posts.

Cheryl tweeted: “We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways.

“It’s been a tough decision for us to make.

“We still have so much love for each other as a family.

“Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.”

Cheryl and Payne first met on The X Factor in 2008, when she was a judge and he auditioned as a solo contestant, and got together in 2016.

© Press Association 2018

