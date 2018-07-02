Lindsay Lohan shares philosophical message on her birthday

2nd Jul 18 | Entertainment News

The actress turned 32 on July 2.

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan had a philosophical message for her fans as she celebrated her birthday.

The Mean Girls actress turned 32 on July 2, and marked the occasion by posting a picture on Instagram of herself as a child.

The picture featured the words: “When life stops you from going ahead, only in the eyes of the little girl you once were will you find the strength to start over.”

🎂🙌🏼🎂

A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on

Lohan, who found fame as a child star, captioned the post with birthday cake emojis.

Earlier the actress said she had received the “best gift” – her sister Aliana Lohan visiting her in Mykonos.

The star shared a video of her sibling playing ball in the sea and wrote: “The best gift on my birthday is my sister surprising me in mykonos @lohanrhodes @alianalohan.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] This New Look jumpsuit is PERFECT for the heatwave we're having

[PIC] This New Look jumpsuit is PERFECT for the heatwave we're having
[BREAKING] All 12 missing boys and their football couch are found ALIVE after 9 days

[BREAKING] All 12 missing boys and their football couch are found ALIVE after 9 days
Aldi Ireland unveil INCREDIBLE new range that EVERY parent is going to love

Aldi Ireland unveil INCREDIBLE new range that EVERY parent is going to love

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

An urgent EXTREME danger red warning has just been issued by officials

An urgent EXTREME danger red warning has just been issued by officials
Irish Water Issue URGENT Hose Pipe Ban

Irish Water Issue URGENT Hose Pipe Ban
Industrial Leather

Industrial Leather
Ofcom received a WHOPPING 650 complaints over THIS Love Island moment

Ofcom received a WHOPPING 650 complaints over THIS Love Island moment