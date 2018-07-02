Kim Kardashian West shares sweet snap of baby Chicago

2nd Jul 18 | Entertainment News

The US reality star gave fans a glimpse of Chicago on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian West has shared an adorable new picture of her baby girl, Chicago.

The snap posted on Instagram shows the six-month-old in a white top, with a frown on her face and a small curl of hair on the top of her head.

A filter added pink hearts around the baby’s face.

💕 Chi 💕 Noel 💕

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

It was captioned simply “Chi Noel”.

The reality star, 37, and her husband Kanye West welcomed Chicago via surrogate in January.

She is the couple’s third child together, following their daughter North, five, and son Saint, two.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Love Island's Dani breaks down as Jack comes face to face with ex

Love Island's Dani breaks down as Jack comes face to face with ex
Millie Mackintosh weds 'love of her life' Hugo Taylor in 'perfect' day

Millie Mackintosh weds 'love of her life' Hugo Taylor in 'perfect' day
Irish Water Issue URGENT Hose Pipe Ban

Irish Water Issue URGENT Hose Pipe Ban

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Cheryl and Liam split up

Cheryl and Liam split up
The FSAI have issued a recall for porridge flakes due to MOTH infestation

The FSAI have issued a recall for porridge flakes due to MOTH infestation
Industrial Leather

Industrial Leather
Aldi Ireland unveil INCREDIBLE new range that EVERY parent is going to love

Aldi Ireland unveil INCREDIBLE new range that EVERY parent is going to love