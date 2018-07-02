Love Island's Zara clarifies claims that she 'makes the laws'

2nd Jul 18 | Entertainment News

The government adviser raised eyebrows when discussing her job.

©ITV Plc

Love Island star Zara McDermott has clarified her claim on the show that she “makes the laws”.

The government adviser, 21, said she was obliged to “dumb down” her explanation of her job so people would understand it.

She raised eyebrows on the show when asked if she was responsible for making laws. She replied: “Yeah, in essence.”

My office for the day 👌🏼 my job is better than yours 🤗

A post shared by ZARA MCDERMOTT (@zara_mcdermott) on

However, she told ITV’s Loose Women: “It’s difficult to explain what I do to anyone because no-one properly understands but I was trying to explain that people like me work in government and we create regulations and policy, and essentially laws in a sense, we write legislation and stuff.

“So I was trying to give a really dumbed-down version because a lot of people don’t really understand fully what I do. It’s quite complex.”

Asked if she would return to her career now she has been given the boot from the ITV2 reality show, she said: “It is something I’m definitely open to in the future, I absolutely love my job.

“I work in education and I absolutely love it and the thought of helping people, especially children.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9pm.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Millie Mackintosh weds 'love of her life' Hugo Taylor in 'perfect' day

Millie Mackintosh weds 'love of her life' Hugo Taylor in 'perfect' day
WARNING: HSE issue URGENT public health alert

WARNING: HSE issue URGENT public health alert
The FSAI have issued a recall for porridge flakes due to MOTH infestation

The FSAI have issued a recall for porridge flakes due to MOTH infestation

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Cheryl and Liam split up

Cheryl and Liam split up
Industrial Leather

Industrial Leather
Aldi Ireland unveil INCREDIBLE new range that EVERY parent is going to love

Aldi Ireland unveil INCREDIBLE new range that EVERY parent is going to love
Love Island's Dani breaks down as Jack comes face to face with ex

Love Island's Dani breaks down as Jack comes face to face with ex