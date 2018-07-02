Hugh Grant and Russell T Davies to appear at Edinburgh TV Festival

Entertainment News

The masterclass will give a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process and challenges involved in bringing the story to the screen.

Hugh Grant and screenwriter Russell T Davies will give a “masterclass” on their critically acclaimed BBC drama A Very English Scandal when they appear at the Edinburgh Television Festival next month.

Director Stephen Frears, producer Dan Winch and executive producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins, will also take part in the event, to be chaired by broadcaster Sue Perkins.

Adapted from John Preston’s novel, A Very English Scandal tells the true story of Jeremy Thorpe, the former Liberal Party leader who stood trial for conspiracy to murder his secret ex-lover Norman Scott.

A Very English Scandal
The late MP Jeremy Thorpe (PA)

The three-part drama starring Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw debuted on BBC One to widespread critical acclaim, and is due to be screened on Amazon Prime US.

Grant will also talk about his first appearance in a television programme in over a decade and discuss what drew him to the role.

Advisory chair of the festival, Phil Edgar-Jones said: “A Very English Scandal had millions gripped with its deft re-telling of one of the craziest political scandals to grace British politics.

“Brilliantly written by Russell T Davies, with delicately drawn characterisations from Ben Whishaw and Hugh Grant, the series has received incredible praise from both the UK and US media.”

