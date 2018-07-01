Fans declare it's 'Groundhog Day' as Adam moves on with another girl

Adam has already had romances with three girls in the villa.

Love Island viewers said it was “like Groundhog Day” as lothario Adam Collard moved on to yet another girl, newcomer Darylle Sargeant.

The islander has already been criticised for frequently hooking up with new girls, dumping Kendall Rae-Knight and Rosie Williams in quick succession before coupling up with Zara McDermott.

Now Zara has been booted off the ITV2 show, Adam has turned his attentions to newcomer Darylle.

Viewers said they were not surprised to see the islander “up to his usual tricks” as he charmed Darylle, telling her he had clicked with her more than anyone else then moving in for a kiss.

“I think now looking at you, it would have been a very hard decision,” he said, discussing what he would have done if Zara had still been there.

“I haven’t got a bad word to say about Zara.

“But I feel a lot more comfortable with you straight away than with anyone else here.”

“Did Adam rehearse his pick up lines before he went into love island?? He’s so far said the same things to Kendall, Rosie, Zara, Megan and now this new girl???” said one viewer on Twitter.

“It’s like Groundhog Day watching Adam! Same behaviour and same lines every time,” said another.

“Adam is literally the snakiest of the snakes,” said another.

Many predicted that Adam and Darylle’s flirtation would be as short-lived as Adam’s previous romances.

“Can’t wait for this one to go wrong too!” said one person.

